The Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas match 46 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are coming to the match after losing their previous fixture and will be looking to turn things around tonight. On that note, let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records for match 46 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records

Total Matches Played UP Yoddhas Win Tamil Thalaivas Win Ties 17 6 8 3

The clash between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas has evolved into one of the most gripping rivalries in the league. Across 17 encounters, the Thalaivas have edged ahead with 8 wins, while the Yoddhas have claimed victory 6 times. Three matches ended in thrilling ties, showcasing the evenly matched nature of these sides.

Their most iconic showdown came in Season 9, when they played the league’s first-ever tiebreaker—a historic moment that added a new chapter to kabaddi’s competitive legacy. Tamil Thalaivas emerged victorious in that high-stakes Eliminator, displaying nerves of steel and tactical brilliance under pressure.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas starting 7s (Probable)

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Moein Safaghi, Suresh Jadhav, Anuj Gawade, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

PKL Live streaming

The live-action of the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas squads