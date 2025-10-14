UP Yoddhas face Tamil Thalaivas in Match 84 of PKL 12 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi. The resurgent Yoddhas (10th position, 5 wins from 14 matches) seek to build momentum after breaking a five-match losing streak against Tamil Thalaivas (6th position, 7 wins from 14 matches), who arrive desperate to strengthen playoff credentials following a disappointing defeat to Puneri Paltan. Check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records for match 84 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

Category Count Total Matches Played 18 Tamil Thalaivas Win 8 UP Yoddhas Win 7 Matches Drawn 3

This rivalry has been one of the most evenly matched in the league, with both teams trading wins over the seasons. Tamil Thalaivas hold a slight edge in overall victories, but UP Yoddhas have shown recent dominance, clinching the win in their latest encounter during Season 12. Their previous meetings have included dramatic finishes, including a historic tie-breaker in Season 9.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha starting 7s (Probable)

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Beniwal, Arulnantha Babu, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas squads