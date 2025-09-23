The Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas match 46 of the PKL 2025 was a one-sided affair as the Yoddhas completed a thumping win over the Thalaivas at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. At the time of the final whistle, the Yoddhas had a massive lead of 17 points, moving ahead in the PKL points table. Let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas player ratings.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas player ratings

Gagan Gowda (7/10)

Gagan Gowda was the most prolific scorer of the match, leading his team’s offensive charge with 7 raid points. His ability to break through defensive formations and execute swift, calculated raids made him a constant threat. Gagan’s timing and agility were on full display, especially in do-or-die situations where he delivered under pressure.

His performance was not just about scoring but also about creating opportunities for others by drawing defenders out of position. Gagan’s consistency and attacking flair were instrumental in keeping his team ahead during crucial phases.

Nitesh Kumar (8/10)

Nitesh Kumar stood tall as the defensive backbone of his team, registering 7 tackle points with precision and authority. His reading of the game and anticipation of raider movements were exceptional, allowing him to execute ankle holds and blocks with clinical accuracy.

Nitesh’s leadership in the defensive unit ensured stability and confidence, especially when the team faced aggressive raids. His ability to shut down key raiders and turn defense into counterattacks made him one of the most valuable players on the mat.

Bhavani Rajput (7.5/10)

Bhavani Rajput showcased a blend of speed, strength, and strategy in his raiding performance, scoring 6 points. His raids were marked by sharp footwork and clever escapes from defenders’ grips.

Bhavani’s contribution was vital in building early momentum and keeping the scoreboard ticking. He demonstrated great awareness of the mat, often exploiting gaps in the defense and making quick decisions. His performance added depth to the raiding department and kept the opposition on their toes throughout the match.