Tamil Thalaivas, on Saturday (September 28), beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-28 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The match also marked the end of the Jaipur leg of the tournament.

Before the match, Tamil Thalaivas had suffered three losses in a row and were in a desperate need of a win. They are currently at the eighth spot in the points table with four wins and five defeats.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers were on a three-match winning run before taking on Tamil Thalaivas. While the momentum was with the Panthers, they could not capitalise on it and suffered their fourth defeat of the season. With five wins and four losses, the Panthers are currently at the fifth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas end losing run

Captain Arjun Deshwal led Tamil Thalaivas from the front, scoring 13 points while Suresh Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar completed impressive High Fives.

Both the teams started the game in an aggressive fashion although the Thalaivas managed to race away to an 8-6 lead. As the game progressed, defenders from both the teams made their presence felt. Arulnanthababu struck first with a Super Tackle on Nitin Kumar for the Thalaivas. For the Panthes, Aryan Kumar pulled off a Super Tackle to stop Deshwal. At halftime, the Thalaivas held a narrow 14-13 lead.

The Thalaivas soon extended their advantage after the restart as they raced away to a 27-22 lead. Deshwal looked in fine form for the Thalaivas as he completed his Super 10. With defenders from both the teams looking solid, neither of the two teams managed to gain a commanding lead.

Suresh Jadhav delivered a Super Tackle to dismiss Nitin Kumar while Nitesh Kumar, who completed his High Five, stopped Sahil in a Do-Or-Die situation. Thanks to the timely tackles, the Thalaivas stayed ahead and maintained a five-point lead. The Panthers never really managed to close the gap and eventually lost the match by nine points.

