Telugu Titans, on Sunday (October 5), beat UP Yoddhas 40-35 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai. It was the fourth win in a row for Telugu Titans in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win has helped the Titans move to the third spot in the points table. They now have 7 wins and 5 defeats from 12 matches.

On the other hand, the Yoddhas suffered their seventh defeat of the season. With 4 wins and 7 defeats from 11 matches, the Yoddhas are at the 9th spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match report

Bharat Hooda starred for Telugu Titans, scoring a Super 10 to power his team to a fourth win in a row. The likes of Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik and Praful Zaware impressed as well. Shinde scored a High Five, Malik scored nine points while Zaware delivered four points.

For the Yoddhas, Bhavani Rajput recorded his career best performance, scoring a Super 10 with 16 points while Guman Singh scored 8 points but their efforts eventually went in vain.

Malik opened the scoring for Telugu Titans with a multi-point raid before Hooda led the charge. Rajput led the attack for the Yoddhas, scoring five points in as many minutes to keep his team in hunt.

Telugu Titans soon seized the momentum and opened up a five-point lead. The lead was soon extended to six points when the Titans inflicted an all out. At halftime, the Titans had a 22-16 lead.

After the restart, Rajput completed his Super 10 with the very first raid. The Yoddhas made the most of the early momentum and soon inflicted an all out on the Titans to reduce the gap to three points and claw their way back into the game.

However, the Titans soon regained the control thanks to a Super Tackle by Shinde with the scoreboard reading 33-29 in their favour. Shinde came up with another Super Tackle to ensure that the Titans remained ahead. In the final minutes, Zaware delivered a crucial cameo to power the titans to a 5-point win.