Telugu Titans continued their resurgence in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with a brilliant 45-37 win over U Mumba at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Wednesday (September 10).

Telugu Titans started their campaign this season with two defeats but now have three wins from as many games. Their latest win has taken them to the third spot in the points table. On, the other hand, U Mumba are now at the fourth spot in the points table after suffering their second defeat in five games.

Bharat Hooda starred for Telugu Titans by scoring 13 points while Chetan Sahu (6 points) and captain Vijay Malik (5 points) also made crucial contributions.

PKL 2025 – Telugu Titans register third straight win

Hooda gave Telugu Titans a commanding start. He began the proceedings with a multi-point raid before Chetan delivered a successful tackle on Anil in a Do-or-Die raid. With Hooda coming up with another multi-point raid, Telugu Titans inflicted an all out on U Mumba in the 6th minute.

Vijay did not take long to join the party. Immediately after the all out, he came up with a successful raid on Rinku as the home side kept tightening their grip on the game. At the end of the first phase of play, the score was 14-5 in the Titans’ favour.

The second phase was not any different either as Telugu Titans inflicted another all out on U Mumba in the 14th minute. The second all out stretched the Titans’ lead to 18-7. Hooda then completed his Super 10 with a Super Raid as he kept U Mumba on the backfoot. At half-time, Titans had a 27-11 lead.

U Mumba had their back against the wall and needed something special to turn things around. They started the proceedings in the second half in a promising fashion with a Super Tackle led by Sunil Kumar, who brought down Hooda with an impressive move.

However, U Mumba failed to sustain the momentum and suffered a third all out when Vijay earned a touch point on Satish. The Titans stretched their lead to 20 points when substitute Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was caught by Hooda. At the end of the third quarter, the scoreboard read 39-21.

The game was pretty much done and dusted for U Mumba at that stage. Substitute Sandeep made an impact, scoring six raid points for U Mumba but it was too late for a comeback. U Mumba did inflict an all out on the Titans but it had little impact on the outcome of the match as the home side went on to register an impressive win.