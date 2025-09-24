Telugu Titans, on Tuesday (September 23), beat Gujarat Giants 30-29 to register an important victory in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win has taken Telugu Titans to the fourth spot in the points table. They now have five wins and as many defeats in the ongoing tournament. The win was their second in a row after they had lost three successive games.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants’ horror run in the competition continued with yet another defeat. They continue to remain at the bottom of the points table after failing to turn things around. Gujarat Giants have now lost five matches in a row. Overall, they have managed to win only one of their eight games this season.

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans register hard-fought win

For Telugu Titans, Bharat Hooda and Vijay Malik impressed, scoring nine and seven points respectively. For the Giants, Mohammadreza Shadloui came on as a super-sub and hit the ground running but his impressive effort was not enough for his side to end up on the winning side.

Malik opened the scoring for Telugu Titans by getting a point in the very first raid. They quickly raced away to a 3-0 lead before the Giants got off the mark when Visvanth V came up with a successful raid. The Titans were on the front foot in the early stage and had a 7-3 lead before the first-half Time Out was called.

The Giants scored a point immediately after the restart before a successful raid from Aryavardhan Navale helped them reduce the gap to 5-7. The Titans, however, maintained their advantage through a successful raid of their own. The Giants finally levelled the scores at 10-10 following a raid from Navale and a tackle from Lucky Sharma.

However, the Titans quickly regained the lead and went into the break with a slender 12-10 lead. The Giants started the second half on a positive note as they scored back-to-back points to level the score at 12-12. Mohammadreza Shadloui came on as a substitute and hit the ground running.

The Giants also took the lead following a tackle from Rohit Nandal while Shadloui scored three points within the first three minutes of the half. The Gujarat-based outfit made the most of the momentum and inflicted an all out on the Titans to take an 18-14 lead. By the time the second-half Time Out was taken, the Giants had a two-point lead.

After the restart, the Titans reduced the gap to 20-21 thanks to a successful raid from Bharat. They went on to inflict an all out on the Giants to regain their advantage at a crucial time. With just over six minutes left, the Titans had a 24-23 lead. While the Giants stayed in contention till the end, the Titans maintained their lead and eventually won the game by a solitary point.

Watch highlights: