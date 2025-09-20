Telugu Titans avenged their loss in the first game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with a thumping 43-29 win over Tamil Thalaivas at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday (September 19).

The win also ended Telugu Titans’ three-match losing streak. They began their campaign with two losses before winning three matches in a row. However, the three wins were followed by three straight defeats. Telugu Titans finally ended the losing run with a win over the Thalaivas. They are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

The Thalaivas, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot with three wins and as many losses. They had won their last two matches before suffering the defeat against Telugu Titans.

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans settle score with Tamil Thalaivas

Having suffered a 35-38 loss against the Thalaivas in the first match of the season, Telugu Titans completely outplayed them in the latest meeting. Vijay Malik starred for Telugu Titans with a Super 10. The Titans looked in good form right from the start.

Vijay Malik found his rhythm from the very beginning and set the tone for his side with early points while Bharat impressed too to put the Thalaivas on the backfoot. The Titans made the most of the early momentum and inflicted an all out within the first 10 minutes to take a 13-4 lead. Not only the raiders but the defenders also made a big impact for the Titans, making it extremely difficult for the Thalaivas to turn things around.

The Thalaivas found some rhythm in the second quarter. Arjun Deshwal once again led the charge for them by scoring successive raid points to dismiss Avi Duhan, Ajit Pawar and Ankit. Narendra also delivered a successful raid to dismiss Shubham while Nitesh came up with a fine tackle on Bharat.

At the same time, the Titans also made sure to score regularly to maintain their healthy lead. At halftime, the Titans had a commanding 22-10 lead. The Thalaivas started the second half brightly with the likes of Arjun and Narender scoring points although the Titans did not lose any momentum either. The Titans had a response for everything that the Thalaivas threw at them.

In the final moments of the match, the Thalaivas managed to inflict an all out on the Titans to revive their hopes. However, the Titans defenders held firm to ensure that their team maintain a good lead. While Arjun and Narender tried their best for the Thalaivas, the Titans sealed a 14-point lead.