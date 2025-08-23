After the promising campaign last season, Telugu Titans will be keen to build on that in the upcoming 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025). They failed to progress ahead of the league stage in PKL 2024 by a whisker.

Telugu Titans finished at the seventh spot with 12 wins from 22 games. With the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs, they crashed out at the league stage. PKL 2025 will get underway in Vizag which is Telugu Titans’ second home and they are expected to enjoy good support.

Telugu Titans squad, schedule and other details:

Telugu Titans squad:

For the upcoming PKL season, the Titans have managed to retain the core of the squad and have further bolstered it by making some smart additions during the auction. Titans do have a strong squad to challenge for the title and they will be desperate to go all the way.

Vijay Malik – All Rounder

Ajit Pawar – Defender

Ashish Narwal – Raider

Sagar – Defender

Manjeet – Raider

Shankar Gadai – All Rounder

Chetan Sahu – Raider

Nitin – Raider

Rohit Singh – Raider

Praful Zaware – Raider

Jai Bhagwan – Raider

Bharat Hooda – All Rounder

Shubham Shinde – Defender

Aman – Defender

Amir Ejlali – Defender

Ankit – Defender

Avi Duhan – Defender

Bantu Malik – Defender

Rahul Dagar – Defender

Ganesh Parki – Allrounder

Telugu Titans schedule:

Telugu Titans will be in action in the tournament-opener. The first match of PKL 2025 will be played between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas on August 29 in Vizag. The Titans will be playing five matches in Vizag before the caravan moves to Jaipur.

In Jaipur, the Titans will play five games as well before playing three games in Chennai. In the last leg which will take place in Delhi, the Titans will play five matches. Their final league game is against Haryana Steelers on October 22.

Vizag leg:

August 29, Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

August 30, Telugu Titans vs. UP Yoddhas

September 04, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans

September 07, Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans

September 10, U Mumba vs. Telugu Titans

Jaipur leg:

September 13, Puneri Paltan vs. Telugu Titans

September 15, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telugu Titans

September 17, Telugu Titans vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 19, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Telugu Titans

September 23, Gujarat Giants vs. Telugu Titans

Chennai leg:

September 30, Telugu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

October 05, UP Yoddhas vs. Telugu Titans

October 08, Telugu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers

Delhi leg:

October 15, Telugu Titans vs. Bengal Warriors

October 16, Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

October 18, Telugu Titans vs. Puneri Paltan

October 19, Telugu Titans vs. Gujarat Giants

October 22, Haryana Steelers vs. Telugu Titans

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Telugu Titans match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving Titans through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

After missing out narrowly on the playoffs last season, Titans will be desperate to do well in the upcoming season. They do have a strong unit to challenge for the title and will be backing themselves to go all the way.