Telugu Titans, on Tuesday (September 30), inflicted a 37-28 defeat on Patna Pirates at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The win was third in a row for Telugu Titans. Overall, it was their sixth win in 11 games in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). With six wins and five losses, Telugu Titans are currently at the third spot in the points table behind Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates’ terrible campaign in PKL 2025 was further extended with the latest defeat. The Pirates have now lost seven of their nine games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans outplay Patna Pirates

For Telugu Titans, Vijay Malik once again made the difference by scoring Super 10. For the Pirates, in-form Ayan Lohchab made his presence felt with another Super 10 but his efforts eventually went in vain.

Telugu Titans got off the mark after a brilliant Super Tackle from Avi Duhan before Malik doubled their lead with a successful raid. For the Patna-based outfit, Ayan opened the scoring although the Titans looked in control in the early phase. The Titans held a one-point lead when the first-half Strategic Time Out was called.

After the restart, the Titans extended their lead to 10-7 as their defenders and raiders contributed. A successful raid from Sudhakar M. helped the Pirates reduce the deficit before Ayan turned the game in his team’s favour with a brilliant Super Raid. The Pirates took a 11-10 lead following the successful raid from Ayan. At halftime, the Pirates had a slender 16-15 lead.

The Pirates quickly scored after the restart to extend their lead. However, the Titans responded quickly with Shubham Shinde delivering a Super Tackle to collect two points and level the score. The Titans had the momentum and they soon started capitalising on it.

They soon raced away to a 22-20 lead with less than 15 minutes remaining in the match. The Titans extended their lead to four points when the second time out was called. They stayed on the front foot after the restart as well and inflicted an All Out on the Pirates to open up an eight-point lead. The Titans eventually won the match by nine points.