Telugu Titans, on Sunday (September 7), secured a 44-34 victory over Bengal Warriorz to register their second win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

Telugu Titans had started their campaign with back-to-back losses but have bounced back with two straight wins. They opened their account with a win over Jaipur Pink Panthers before inflicting another defeat on Bengal Warriorz at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz began their campaign in style with a win over defending champions Haryana Steelers. However, they failed to build on that fine win and have now lost two matches in a row.

PKL 2025 – Telugu Titans secure impressive win

For Telugu Titans, Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda impressed again as both of them registered Super 10s while Ankit did well in defence by registering a High Five. For Bengal Warriorz, their captain Devank Dalal completed a Super 10 and scored 13 points while Nitesh Kumar scored a High Five. During the match, Devank also became the fastest player in PKL history to register 50 raid points in a season.

Telugu Titans opened the scoring following a successful tackle from Ankit that saw Devank getting dismissed. Soon, he also tackled Manprit Pardeep to help his side race away to a 3-0 lead. Ashish Malik then opened the scoring for Bengal Warriorz while Nitesh Kumar also registered a Super Tackle on Bharat Hooda.

However, Telugu Titans continued to assert their dominance as Chetan Sahu scored a two-point raid before Vijay did the same as well to inflict the first all out of the match around the 10-minute mark. It also helped the Titans open up a 7-point lead. At half-time, the score was 23-14 in Telugu Titans’ favour.

While Bengal Warriorz needed a strong start to the second half to claw their way back into the match, Telugu Titans once again started as the better side. They extended their lead to 13 points as Vijay scored two points to inflict another ALL OUT on Bengal Warriorz. With Bharat completing his Super 10, the Titans extended their lead to 34-16 and all but confirmed their victory.

Devank showed some resilience towards the end but it was too late to make a comeback. In the end, the Titans secured a 10-point win with ease.

