High-flying Telugu Titans, on Wednesday (October 8), thrashed Haryana Steelers 49-26 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

It was the fifth win in a row for Telugu Titans in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). With eight wins and five defeats, they are currently at the third spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Steelers suffered their fifth loss in a row. They now have six wins and seven defeats from 13 matches this season and are currently at the eighth spot in the table.

PKL 2025 – Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans match report:

Bharat Hooda starred for Telugu Titans against the defending champions. Playing his 100th match in the PKL, he scored 20 points including 16 raid points and 4 tackle points. Vijay Malik also made his presence felt with eight points.

Telugu Titans started the game in a dominating fashion to put the reigning champions on the backfoot. Hooda set the tone with a multi-point raid before Malik delivered a two-point raid as Telugu Titans raced away to a 6-0 lead. The Steelers got off the mark when Vinay scored with a bonus point.

With momentum on their side, the Titans soon inflicted an all out on the Steelers. After a poor start, the Steelers found their rhythm and clawed their way back into the match. A Super Raid from Mayank Saini and a Super Tackle from Rahul Ahri helped them reduce the deficit to 8 points.

Shivam Patare then impressed on both ends of the match before Vinay executed an ALL OUT to make it a two-point game. However, Hooda was in no mood to let the Steelers turn things around. He soon completed his Super 10 and helped his team inflict another all out on the champions as the Titans regained the 10-point lead. At halftime, the Titans had a 26-16 lead.

The Titans did not slow down in the second half as well. They inflicted another all out on the Steelers to open up a mammoth 17-point lead. The Steelers just could not catch up and eventually lost the game by 17 points.

