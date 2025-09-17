The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC match 37 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 17 (Wednesday). Dabang Delhi are a well-rounded side and will start as favourites to continue their winning streak this season. If Titans’ star players Bharat Hooda and Shubham Shinde put up match-winning performances, then they have a chance. On that note, let’s take a look at the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC head-to-head records.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC head-to-head

Result Type Number of Matches Dabang Delhi Win 11 Telugu Titans Win 8 Tied Matches 1 Total Matches Played 20

Despite a fairly balanced rivalry, Dabang Delhi holds a slight edge with 11 wins. Telugu Titans have kept the contest competitive with 8 victories, and one match ended in a tie. This matchup often delivers close finishes and tactical battles—especially when both teams are in form.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi starting 7s (Probable)

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan.

Dabang Delhi K.C. – Fazel Atrachali, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Ashu Malik, Surjeet Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC PKL match 37 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi squads