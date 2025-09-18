Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their brilliant run in the PKL Season 12 as they clinched their sixth straight win against Telugu Titans at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday. After trailing by five points in the first half, it was Neeraj Narwal who came to the fore with nine points, while he was ably supported by High Fives from Saurabh Nandal and Fazel Atrachali. On that note, let us check out the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC player ratings.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi player ratings

Neeraj Narwal (9/10)

Neeraj Narwal was the standout raider of the match, showcasing exceptional agility and tactical awareness. His ability to read the defense and exploit gaps made him a constant threat throughout the game. Whether it was bonus points or touch points, Neeraj delivered with precision and confidence.

His raids were timed perfectly, often catching defenders off guard and turning the momentum in his team’s favor. With 9 points, he not only led the scoring charts but also inspired his teammates with his relentless energy. Neeraj’s performance was a masterclass in modern raiding—smart, fearless, and highly effective.

Saurabh Nandal (8/10)

Saurabh Nandal anchored the defense with a commanding display, earning 5 crucial tackle points. His positioning and anticipation were top-notch, allowing him to execute clean tackles and halt dangerous raids. Saurabh’s ability to stay composed under pressure and time his moves with precision made him a wall that raiders struggled to breach.

His tackles weren’t just about strength—they were strategic, often coming at pivotal moments that shifted the momentum. With this performance, Saurabh reaffirmed his status as one of the league’s most dependable defenders, combining technique and tenacity to deliver a game-changing impact.

Fazel Atrachali (7/10)

Fazel Atrachali once again proved why he’s considered one of the finest defenders in PKL history. With 5 tackle points, he showcased his trademark ankle holds and mat control, frustrating raiders with his timing and strength. Fazel’s leadership on the mat was evident—he organized the defense, communicated effectively, and led by example.

His tackles were not just effective but also morale-boosting, energizing the team during critical phases. Fazel’s experience shone through as he read the raiders’ intentions and struck with precision. His performance was a blend of skill, strategy, and sheer willpower, making him a key pillar in the victory.