The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates match 55 of the PKL 2025 will be played on September 30 (Tuesday). Telugu Titans seemed to have cracked a reliable winning combination. On the other hand, nothing seems to be going well for the Patna Pirates as they are languishing at the bottom half of the PKL points table. On that note, let us check out the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head records for match 55 of the PKL 2025.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Category Value Total Matches Played 25 Telugu Titans Wins 11 Patna Pirates Wins 13 Matches Tied 1 Last 5 Meetings Patna Pirates won 4

The rivalry between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates has been intense and evenly matched over the years, with Patna Pirates holding a slight edge with 13 wins from 25 encounters. While the overall record reflects a competitive history, recent form tilts heavily in Patna’s favor—they’ve clinched victory in four of the last five meetings. This shift highlights Patna’s resurgence, especially in high-pressure games where tactical discipline and raiding depth have made the difference. Telugu Titans, though historically strong, have struggled to contain Patna’s aggressive raiders and cohesive defense in recent clashes.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates starting 7s (Probable)

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan.

Patna Pirates – Ankit Rana, Ayan Lohchab, Maninder Singh, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates PKL match 55 will be telecast on Star Sports and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates squads