The Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates match 55 of the PKL 2025 was won by the Titans by a margin of 9 points. Played in Chennai on Tuesday, the Titans were more aggressive on the mat, and the Pirates’ defense was unable to stop the onslaught. On that note, let us check out the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates player ratings for match 55 of the PKL 2025.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates player ratings

Vijay Malik (9/10)

Vijay Malik delivered a commanding performance, scoring 13 points and showcasing his all-around brilliance. Whether raiding or defending, he was involved in key moments that shifted the match’s momentum. His raids were sharp and well-timed, often catching defenders off guard, while his defensive contributions added stability.

Vijay’s versatility allowed Telugu Titans to maintain balance across the mat, and his leadership was evident in high-pressure situations. His ability to adapt and respond to the game’s flow made him the most impactful player on the night, proving why he’s a cornerstone of the Titans’ strategy.

Bharat (7/10)

Bharat’s 8-point haul was a testament to his growing influence as an all-rounder. He combined strength and agility to dominate in both departments, executing clean raids and contributing to defensive stops. His mat coverage and awareness allowed him to anticipate Patna’s moves and counter effectively.

Bharat’s energy and commitment were visible throughout the match, especially in clutch moments where his raids helped widen the lead. His performance added depth to Telugu’s lineup and gave them a tactical edge. With consistent displays like this, Bharat is emerging as a reliable match-winner for the Titans.

Ayan (8/10)

Ayan stood out as Patna Pirates’ most effective raider, scoring 13 points and keeping his team in contention in the Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates clash. His raids were aggressive and calculated, often targeting weak zones in Telugu’s defense. Ayan’s ability to pick up points in do-or-die situations showcased his composure and tactical maturity.

Despite limited support from fellow raiders, he carried the offensive load with determination. His footwork and timing allowed him to evade tackles and maximize scoring opportunities. Ayan’s performance was a silver lining for Patna, and he continues to be a key asset in their raiding arsenal.