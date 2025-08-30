Telugu Titans will be facing UP Yoddhas in the third game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (2025). The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (August 30) at the the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

The match will be the second game of the season for Telugu Titans while UP Yoddhas will be opening their account. Telugu Titans began their campaign with a close loss against Tamil Thalaivas in the tournament. They suffered a 35-38 loss in their first game of the season and will be desperate to bounce back with a win over UP Yoddhas.

Telugu Titans missed out on the playoffs last year and will be eager to progress ahead of the league stage this year. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign. They were one of the most consistent teams last season and will be keen to go all the way this year.

At the end of the league stage, they finished at the third spot with 13 wins from 22 games. While they progressed to the playoffs, they could not qualify for the final.

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas: Where to watch?

Where to watch live telecast of Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match in PKL 2025?

The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match will begin at 8 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch livestreaming of Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match?

The live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas match will be available on JioHotstar platform.