The highly-anticipated 12th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is scheduled to be played from August 29. Like the previous seasons, 12 teams will be participating in the upcoming event as well.

The teams are – Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriorz, Dabang Delhi K.C., Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants. PKL 2025 is scheduled to be played across four venues this year – Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi.

The upcoming tournament promises to be an exciting one as the organzisers have made several changes to the format to make the competition more competitive and entertaining. PKL is already one of the most popular sports league in India and the revamped format is only going to make it even more popular among the fans.

While the players usually get all the plaudits for the success of PKL, one just cannot undermine the contribution of the owners. They are the true driving force behind the tournament. It was their vision that played a key role in the competition’s success so far. Here, we are taking a look at five of the richest PKL owners.

Top 5 richest PKL owners:

5. Kishore Biyani & Akshay Kumar:

Team: Bengal Warriorz

Bengal Warriorz Owners: Capri Global (Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is a co-owner).

Capri Global (Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is a co-owner). Estimated Net Worth: $1-3 billion (Biyani), $325 million (Akshay Kumar)

$1-3 billion (Biyani), $325 million (Akshay Kumar) Profession: Retail Tycoon, Businessman & Actor

Kishore Biyani is a businessman and is the founder of the Future Group that owns popular retail chains such as Big Bazaar and Pantaloons. He was an early investor in the Bengal Warriorz franchise before the team was taken over by Capri Global. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is also a co-owner of the franchise.

Bengal Warriorz struggled early in the competition before winning their first and so far only PKL title in 2019. For the 2025 season, they have assembled a strong squad and will be hoping to go all the way.

4. Ronnie Screwvala:

Team: U Mumba

U Mumba Owner: U Sports (Co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala and Supratik Sen)

U Sports (Co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala and Supratik Sen) Estimated Net Worth: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Profession: Entrepreneur, Film Producer, Investor

Ronnie Screwvala is one of the most influential figures in Indian media. He is a pioneer of cable television in India and founded UTV before selling it to Disney. In 2008, he was named on Esquire’s List of the 75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century and ranked 78 among the 100 most influential people in the world on the Time 100 (compiled by Time Magazine, 2009).

Later, he founded U Sports that owns U Mumba. His association with PKL played a key role in the transformation of Kabaddi from a rural game to a prime-time sport.

3. Radha Kapoor Khanna:

Team: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi K.C. Owner: Do It Sports Management India Pvt Ltd

Do It Sports Management India Pvt Ltd Estimated Net Worth: Approximately $6.6 billion

Approximately $6.6 billion Profession: Entrepreneur and Investor

Radha Kapoor Khanna has brought the woman power in PKL as she is the only female team owner in the competition. She has a business background as her father Rana Kapoor is the founder of Yes Bank. Radha has made a name for herself too as an entrepreneur and investor. Her team won the PKL in 2022 and are one of the favourites for the upcoming season too.

2. Sajjan Jindal & Parth Jindal:

Team: Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers Owner: JSW Sports

JSW Sports Estimated Net Worth: approximately $7.68 billion

approximately $7.68 billion Profession: Industrialists and Sports Investors

Father-son due Sajjan and Parth Jindal are the owners of Haryana Steelers. They own the PKL franchise through the sports division of JSW Group named ‘JSW Sports’. JSW Group is one of the leading Indian multinational conglomerate and its diverse businesses include steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, automotive and paints across several nations.

JSW Sports are not only involved in Kabaddi but several other sports as well. They own IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and ISL franchise Bengaluru FC. Haryana Steelers won the PKL in 2024 and are one of the favourites for the title in 2025 too.

1. Gautam Adani – Gujarat Giants

Team: Gujarat Giants

Owner: Adani Wilmar Ltd (Adani Sportsline)

Estimated Net Worth: Higher than $66.5 billion

Profession: Industrialist

Gujarat Giants owner Gautam Adani is not only one of the richest franchise owners in the PKL but is also one of the richest persons in the world. He is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate.

He bought Gujarat Giants in 2017 and the team had an instant impact by qualifying for the final in 2017 and 2018. In recent seasons, the Giants have struggled to make an impact and will be eyeing a better campaign in 2025.