U Mumba, on Tuesday (October 22), registered a thrilling 37-36 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 101st game of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

With the 1-point win, U Mumba have moved to the fourth place in the points table. The win has strengthened their chances of finishing in the top 4.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the seventh spot after suffering their ninth defeat of the season. The defeat has also ended their hopes of a top 4 finish.

PKL 2025 – U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match report:

Ajit Chouhan opened the scoring for U Mumba while Nitin Kumar got the Panthers off the mark. The contest was evenly balanced in the early phase as there was not much to separate the two sides.

The Panthers soon took the lead through a two-point raid from Nitin. They further extended their advantage courtesy a fine tackle from Deepanshu Khatri. On the other hand, U Mumba scored a bonus point to stay within touching distance.

While the Panthers had the momentum on their side, the Mumbai-based outfit managed to level the scores at 8-8 with a superb Super Tackle. Both the teams kept trading blow for blow as neither of them managed to gain a healthy lead.

The turning point came when U Mumba inflicted an All Out and raced away to a 19-12 lead. At halftime, they had a commanding 22-12 lead.

Even after the restart, U Mumba kept the game under control and did not allow the Panthers to claw their way back into the game. Ajit Chouhan did not take long to make a mark in the second half too as he earned three points through a Super Raid and completed his Super 10.

U Mumba remained on the front foot throughout and had a 29-23 lead at the Strategic Time Out. The Panthers started the final quarter in a strong manner as they inflicted an all out to cut the deficit to 29-26. The Panthers threatened to turn things around in the dying minutes but U Mumba help their nerves to win the match by 1 point in the end.