After the playoffs finish last season, U Mumba will be eyeing their second title in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The qualification ended their three-year drought that saw them crash out at the league stage.

Last season, their campaign came to an end with a defeat to Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2. U Mumba will be looking to build on the last season and will be fancying their chances of going all the way this year.

Even though they qualified for the playoffs last year, they decided to sack their head coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and have named Anil Chaprana as his replacement. Chaprana has previously plied his trade as a coach for U Mumba and incidentally he was replaced by Gholamreza Mazandarani in 2022.

Last season, Chaprana returned to U Mumba and served as their assistant coach, helping the team qualify for the Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

U Mumba squad, schedule and other details:

U Mumba squad:

U Mumba have retained the core of their squad and have further bolstered it by spending INR 4.905 crore to sign eight players in the auction.

Sunil Kumar – Defender

Parvesh Bhainswal – Defender

Ajit Chouhan – Raider

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh – Allrounder

Rinku – Defender

S Mukilan – Defender

Rohit Raghav – Allrounder

Lokesh Ghosliya – Defender

Deepak Kundu – Defender

Sathish Kannan – Raider

Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi – Raider

Mukesh Kannan – Raider

Sandeep – Raider

Ravi – Defender

Vijay Kumar – Defender

Aanil – Allrounder

Amarjeet Yadav – Allrounder

Mohammad Ghorbani – Allrounder

U Mumba schedule:

U Mumba’s campaign will get underway on August 30 against Gujarat Giants in Vizag. They will play a total of six games in the first leg in Vizag. In the second leg in Jaipur, U Mumba will play three games before playing four games in Chennai. In the fourth and final leg in Delhi, they are scheduled to play five games.

Vizag leg:

August 30, U Mumba vs. Gujarat Giants

August 31, Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

September 03, Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

September 05, U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 10, U Mumba vs. Telugu Titans

September 11, U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates

Jaipur leg:

September 18, U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan

September 23, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. U Mumba

September 25, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. U Mumba

Chennai leg:

October 01, U Mumba vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 02, Gujarat Giants vs. U Mumba

October 08, Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

October 10, Bengal Warriors vs. U Mumba

Delhi leg:

October 13, U Mumba vs. UP Yoddhas

October 16, Telugu Titans vs. U Mumba

October 19, U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

October 21, U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 23, UP Yoddhas vs. U Mumba

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch U Mumba match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving Mumba through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

U Mumba made it to the playoffs last season and will be eager to do better this season. They have a strong squad and will be confident of winning the title.