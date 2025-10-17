U Mumba, on Thursday (October 16), registered a 33-26 win over Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

With U Mumba winning against the Titans and Bengaluru Bulls losing against Patna Pirates earlier in the day, Dabang Delhi K.C. were assured of a top-two finish in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

U Mumba also bolstered their playoffs chances with their 8th win of the season. With 8 wins and 7 defeats, they are currently at the sixth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Titans lost their second game in a row. With 8 wins and 7 defeats, they are currently at the third spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Telugu Titans vs U Mumba match report:

It was an all-round performance from the Mumbai-based outfit as the raiders and defenders worked in perfect coordination for their team.

They were off to a strong start and did not take long to build a 6-2 lead. While Mumba threatened to open up a big lead, Bharat Hooda stepped in to ensure that his team remained in contention. He produced a brilliant two-point raid that helped the Titans close the gap to 7-6.

While U Mumba could not open up a big lead, they managed to stay ahead throughout the first half and went into the break with a 14-12 lead.

Both the teams traded blow for blow in the third quarter as well. U Mumba managed to keep their lead intact and then went on to inflict an all out to open up a 6-point lead (23-17). By the time the Strategic Time Out was taken in the second half, they were leading 25-17.

From thereon, the Titans just could not close the gap as Mumba’s defenders stood like a rock. In the end, U Mumba won the match comfortably.

