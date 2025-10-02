U Mumba, on Wednesday (October 1), thrashed Tamil Thalaivas 42-24 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

With the win, the Mumbai-based outfit ended their three-match losing run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) and returned to winning ways. The win was the fifth of the season in 10 games for U Mumba and propelled them to the fifth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas suffered their fourth defeat in five games. With four wins and six losses, the Thalaivas are currently languishing at the 10th spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: U Mumba thrash Tamil Thalaivas

Sandeep once again led the charge for U Mumba as he scored his third Super 10 in a row while Lokesh Ghosliya and Sunil Kumar grabbed High Fives in defence. For Thalaivas, Nitesh Kumar delivered a High Five but his efforts eventually went in vain.

Both the teams traded blow for blow in the early stage as U Mumba took a slender 9-7 lead after the first 10 minutes. For U Mumba, Sandeep and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh impressed in attack while Lokesh and Rinku stood tall in defence. The Thalaivas, on the other hand, depended on their captain Arjun Deshwal for attack.

As time progressed, U Mumba asserted their dominance and kept extending their advantage. At halftime, they had a 16-11 lead. They started the second half in a dominating fashion and put themselves in the driver’s seat. While Sandeep kept executing raids, captain Sunil Kumar Zafardanesh stood firm to deny the Thalaivas any momentum.

A two-point raid from Sandeep soon triggered an all out as U Mumba further strengthened their grip on the match. They went on to inflict another all out on the Thalaivas to all but seal the match. In the end, U Mumba secured a comfortable victory by 18 points.