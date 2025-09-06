U Mumba returned to winning ways with a win over Bengaluru Bulls on Friday (September 5) in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). They came into this game following a defeat against Haryana Steelers and delivered a brilliant performance to register a thumping 48-28 victory.

Captain Sunil Kumar once again led from the front while Rinku scored a High Five. Star raider Ajit Chouhan was at his best again as he scored a Super 10, including a six-point raid. The win was U Mumba’s third in four games and they are presently at the second spot in the points table behind Puneri Paltan.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are languishing at the bottom of the points table after losing all of their three games so far.

PKL 2025 – U Mumba outplay Bengaluru Bulls

U Mumba struck first with a successful raid and backed it up with a tackle to open up a 2-0 lead. For Bengaluru Bulls, Aashish Malik opened the account and they were quick to level the scores at 3-3. However, Anil came up with a fine raid to help his team take the lead once again.

With all the players impressing, U Mumba raced away to an 8-3 lead. By the time the first time out came, U Mumba were in the driver’s seat with a 13-5 lead. After the early domination, Chouhan took the centre stage as he came up with a stunning Super Raid that earned him six points in one go. In that move, he dismissed Yogesh, Aashish Malik, Dheeraj, Satyappa Matti, Akash Shinde, and Deepak Sankar.

U Mumba went on to inflict two all out on the Bengaluru Bulls to put themselves in a commanding position. At halftime, they were firmly in the driver’s seat thanks to the 29-12 lead. Even in the second half, U Mumba dominated the proceedings while the Bulls played catch up throughout.

During the match, Mumba did suffer a big setback as Chouhan suffered an injury but that did not cost them the match. After Chouhan’s injury, the likes of Sathish Kannan and Anil took charge as the attackers and did a fine job.

Not only Mumba’s raiders but the defenders were also in brilliant form as they executed multiple super tackles and forced errors from the Bulls. Ravi, Lokesh Ghosliya and Rinku had a fine outing. In the end, U Mumba finished the game with a 20-point win.