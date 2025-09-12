U Mumba, on Thursday (September 11), registered a thrilling 40-39 victory over Patna Pirates to get back to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

U Mumba came into this game on the back of a defeat against Telugu Titans while Patna Pirates had defeated Puneri Paltan in their previous outing. However, the momentum counted for little as U Mumba snatched a last-minute victory to register their fourth win in six games. On the other hand, Patna Pirates suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

PKL 2025 – U Mumba snatch thriller

Ayan Lohchab had another brilliant outing for Patna Pirates as he became the first player in PKL history to record successive 20-point games. However, Lohchab was left heartbroken as a costly unforced error in the dying minutes handed the game to the opposition.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh starred for U Mumba by scoring a Super 10 while Anil also came up with crucial contribution for his side.

U Mumba started the game on the front foot and raced away to a three-point lead after Vijay Kumar tackled Lohchab and Anil recorded a two-point raid. For Patna Pirates, Milan Dahiya opened the scoring before the three-time champions levelled the scores thanks to a successful Do-or-Die raid from Lohchab.

With Zafardanesh delivering a fine Super Raid, U Mumba regained the lead and opened up a six-point gap. Patna Pirates were agonisingly close to getting all out but Lohchab showed his class and helped his side reduce the lead to 9-11 after the first quarter.

However, the Pirates could not avoid the all out for long. Lohchab continued his fine outing but did not get much support from his teammates. As a result, Patna Pirates trailed by eight points at the break, with the score reading 23-15.

The Patna-based outfit came out all guns blazing in the second half with Lohchab making the difference once again. The Pirates went on to inflict an all out on U Mumba to claw their way back into the game as they levelled the scores. The score read 29-29 heading into the final ten minutes.

With five minutes remaining, the Pirates opened up a two-point lead before Zafardanesh completed his Super 10, helping U Mumba back on level terms at 34-34. Lohchab then came up with a sensational effort to hand his side the lead.

With less than two minutes remaining, U Mumba cut the deficit to a solitary point after a Super Tackle. Zafardanesh levelled the score through a successful raid with less than five seconds left on the clock as the game looked destined to be decided by a tie-breaker. However, Lohchab committed an unforced error in the last raid by stepping into the lobby. It was a costly mistake as U Mumba snatched a last-gasp victory.

Watch highlights: