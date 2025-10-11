U Mumba, on Friday (October 10), beat Bengal Warriorz 48-29 to get back to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

It was a much-needed win for U Mumba after their loss against Puneri Paltan in the previous outing. They completely dominated the contest at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium to clinch the 19-point win. With seven wins and six defeats so far, U Mumba are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

Bengal Warriorz, on the other hand, failed to capitalise on their big win over table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C.. They were no match for U Mumba and suffered yet another defeat. With four wins and eight defeats so far, the Warriorz are currently at the 11th spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Bengal Warriorz vs U Mumba match report:

Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep scored Super 10s for U Mumba while Sunil Kumar scored seven points. For Bengal Warriorz, their captain Devank Dalal starred once again and scored his 12th straight Super 10 but his efforts went in vain. During the match, Devank also became the fastest to 500 raid points in the PKL.

It did not take Mumba long to take the lead. With both Chouhan and Sandeep looking sharp in attack, Mumba raced away to a 5-point lead in no time. Sunil and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh kept things tight in defence to ensure that their team stays ahead in the match.

For the Warriorz, Devank and Himanshu Narwal made their presence felt but their efforts were not enough for their team to stay on the front foot. Mumba soon inflicted an all out on the Warriorz after a timely tackle from Zafardanesh on Manjeet. At the end of the first half, Mumba had a commanding 24-13 lead over the Warriorz.

Mumba did not take the foot off the pedal in the second half too as they tightened the grip on the match. They inflicted another all out on the Warriorz when Sunil tackled Vishwas S. Devank and Narwal came up with spirited raids but Mumba stayed in control throughout the match. In the end, Mumba won the match by 19 points.

Watch highlights: