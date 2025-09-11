It is the clash of former PKL champions as U Mumba takes on the Patna Pirates in match 27 of the PKL 2025. Both teams have several strong players in their camp, and it is expected to be an exciting contest between two powerhouses of PKL. On that note, let us check out 3 player battles to watch out for in the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match 27 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates player battles

Ajit Chouhan vs Ankit Jaglan

Ajit Chouhan, U Mumba’s lead raider, has been the heartbeat of their offense this season. With two Super 10s already, his explosive raids and ability to pierce through tight defenses make him a nightmare for any opponent. Patna’s captain, Ankit Jaglan, will be tasked with neutralizing him.

Though Jaglan hasn’t been in peak form, his clutch tackles in the previous match showed glimpses of his defensive brilliance. If Jaglan can break Ajit’s rhythm early, Patna could seize control. But if Ajit finds his groove, expect fireworks and a long night for the Pirates’ defense.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Deepak Singh

Zafardanesh, U Mumba’s Iranian all-rounder, is a wildcard with game-changing potential. Though not always in the starting seven, his impact off the bench has been undeniable—scoring 7 points in limited time last match.

His versatility in both attack and defense makes him a tactical asset. Patna’s Deepak Singh, a consistent right cover defender, will be his primary obstacle. Deepak has racked up 9 tackle points in 4 matches and thrives under pressure. This duel will be a test of agility vs anticipation, and whoever wins this micro-battle could tilt the momentum in their team’s favor in the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match.