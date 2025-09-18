The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match 40 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 18 (Thursday). Both teams have a slew of young raiders who pose a continuous threat to the opposition defenders. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have two inspirational skippers, in the form of Sunil Kumar and Aslam Inamdar. On that note, let us check out the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan player battles for match 40 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan player battles

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Gaurav Khatri

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, U Mumba’s Iranian raider, brings flair and unpredictability to the mat. His swift movements and deceptive body language make him a nightmare for defenders. Gaurav Khatri, Puneri Paltan’s right corner specialist, will be tasked with neutralizing him. Gaurav’s strength lies in his powerful blocks and ankle holds, but he’ll need sharp anticipation to counter Amirmohammad’s agility. This battle will be a test of reflexes and mental sharpness.

If Amirmohammad breaks through early, it could open the floodgates for U Mumba. But if Gaurav pins him down, Puneri gains a crucial psychological edge.

Parvesh Bhainswal vs Aslam Inamdar

Parvesh Bhainswal, U Mumba’s seasoned cover defender, is known for his brute strength and mat awareness. He’ll face Aslam Inamdar, Puneri’s dynamic raider and captain, who blends speed with tactical brilliance. Aslam’s ability to switch directions and exploit gaps will challenge Parvesh’s timing and positioning. Parvesh must stay disciplined and avoid overcommitting, as Aslam thrives on exploiting defensive errors. This duel is a classic clash of experience versus innovation.

If Parvesh can contain Aslam, it’ll disrupt Puneri’s rhythm. But if Aslam gets going, he could dismantle U Mumba’s defense with surgical precision.

Rinku Sharma vs Pankaj Mohite

Rinku Sharma, U Mumba’s aggressive corner defender, is known for his fearless tackles and high-impact plays. He’ll be up against Pankaj Mohite, Puneri’s nimble-footed raider who excels in bonus pickups and quick escapes. Rinku’s challenge will be to stay low and time his tackles perfectly, as Pankaj’s raids are often short and sharp.

This battle will be about patience and precision—Rinku must avoid rushing in, while Pankaj needs to stay unpredictable. Their clash could decide key moments in the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match, especially in the second half when fatigue sets in and every point becomes critical.