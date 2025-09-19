Puneri Paltan unleashed a storm on the mat, dismantling U Mumba 40-22 in Match 40 of PKL 2025. From Aslam Inamdar’s tactical raids to Gaurav Khatri’s defensive dominance, Puneri controlled every corner. U Mumba struggled to find rhythm as Puneri’s all-round brilliance turned the derby into a statement win. Let us check out the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan player ratings for match 40 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan player ratings

Gurdeep (9/10)

Gurdeep made a massive impact in just 12 minutes of play, scoring 5 points and proving his value as a high-efficiency all-rounder. His tackles were sharp and timely, and he showed great awareness in both defense and support raids. Gurdeep’s ability to read the game and react quickly gave Puneri Paltan a tactical edge.

Despite limited time on the mat, he delivered clutch moments that shifted momentum. His versatility and composure under pressure make him a rising asset in PKL 2025. If given more minutes, Gurdeep could easily become a game-changer in future matches.

Rinku (8/10)

Rinku was U Mumba’s defensive backbone, registering 4 tackle points with his signature aggression and precision. His corner defense was rock solid, consistently shutting down raiders with well-timed dashes and ankle holds. Rinku’s presence on the mat brought stability to Mumba’s defense, especially when the team needed to halt Puneri’s momentum.

His ability to stay composed and execute under pressure was crucial in keeping the scoreline competitive. Rinku continues to be one of the most reliable defenders in the league, and this performance only solidifies his reputation as a fearless enforcer.

Abinesh Nadarajan (7/10)

Abinesh Nadarajan delivered a clinical defensive performance for Puneri Paltan, scoring 4 points through smart positioning and decisive tackles. His cover defense was tight, and he showed great anticipation in reading U Mumba’s raiders. Abinesh’s ability to coordinate with the corners and close gaps made it difficult for the opposition to score freely.

His tackles weren’t just effective—they were momentum shifters, often coming at key moments when Puneri needed a lift. With this outing, Abinesh reaffirmed his role as a dependable pillar in Puneri’s defense, combining tactical discipline with raw strength.