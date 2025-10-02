The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match 58 of the PKL 2025 was a one-sided affair with U Mumba winning the match by a massive margin of 18 points. The Thalaivas never looked in control of the match as the Mumba side completely dominated their opponents. On that note, let us check out the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings for match 58 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings

Rohit Beniwal (8/10)

Rohit Beniwal stood out with his aggressive and smart raiding, earning 7 points in 25 minutes. His ability to quickly assess defensive formations and exploit gaps helped his team secure crucial points. Rohit’s confident and calculated raids put pressure on the opposing defenders, often turning the tide in his team’s favor.

His timing and agility were key factors in his success, making him a constant threat on the mat. His performance demonstrated why raiders are pivotal in dictating the rhythm of the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas game.

Sunil Kumar (7/10)

Sunil Kumar anchored the defense effectively, contributing 6 points with his disciplined and consistent play. His strong tackles and timely blocks frustrated the raiders, preventing easy points. Sunil’s anticipation and positioning allowed him to shut down key opponents and regain possession for his team.

His defensive efforts provided stability and confidence to the team’s backline, allowing raiders to take more risks upfront. His performance was crucial in keeping the opposition’s score in check and maintaining defensive solidity throughout the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match.

Suresh Jadhav (6/10)

Suresh Jadhav delivered a steady and impactful performance, contributing 3 points over 38 minutes on the mat. His all-round capabilities helped his team in both attack and defense. With solid stamina and tactical awareness, he supported his teammates by breaking opponent raids and securing valuable points when needed.

Suresh’s experience allowed him to maintain composure under pressure, making critical interventions that shifted momentum. His versatility as an all-rounder made him an essential asset to the team’s balance and overall strategy during the match.