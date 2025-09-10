The U Mumba are set to take on the Telugu Titans in Match 25 of the PKL 2025 edition. Sitting at the top with 6 points from 4 games and a massive +23 score difference, U Mumba have shown attacking brilliance, highlighted by Ajit Chouhan’s Super 10 and Rinku’s milestone tackle points.
On the other hand, the Telugu Titans are in 4th place with 4 points from 4 games and are looking to bounce back after back-to-back defeats. On that note, let us check out the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records for match 25 of the PKL 2025.
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head
U Mumba and Telugu Titans have faced each other 20 times in the PKL. U Mumba lead the rivalry with 10 wins, while Telugu Titans have claimed 7 victories. However, in the previous season, the Titans defeated U Mumba on both occasions.
- Total Matches Played: 20
- U Mumba Wins: 10
- Telugu Titans Wins: 7
- Tied: 3
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)
U Mumba – Lokesh Ghosaliya, Rohit Raghav, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.
Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan.
PKL 2025 live streaming details
The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL squads
|Role
|U Mumba
|Telugu Titans
|Raiders
|Ajit Chouhan, Sathish Kannan, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi
|Ashish Narwal, Manjeet Sharma, Praful Zaware, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Amir Ejlali, Jai Bhagwan
|Defenders
|Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sunny, Ravi
|Shubham Shinde, Sagar Rawal, Ajit Pawar, Aman, Ankit, Bantu Malik, Avi Duhan, Rahul Dagar
|All-rounders
|Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rohit Raghav, Aanil Mohan, Mohammad Ghorbani, Amarjeet
|Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki