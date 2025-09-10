U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
Image Credits: X

The U Mumba are set to take on the Telugu Titans in Match 25 of the PKL 2025 edition. Sitting at the top with 6 points from 4 games and a massive +23 score difference, U Mumba have shown attacking brilliance, highlighted by Ajit Chouhan’s Super 10 and Rinku’s milestone tackle points.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans are in 4th place with 4 points from 4 games and are looking to bounce back after back-to-back defeats. On that note, let us check out the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records for match 25 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

U Mumba and Telugu Titans have faced each other 20 times in the PKL. U Mumba lead the rivalry with 10 wins, while Telugu Titans have claimed 7 victories. However, in the previous season, the Titans defeated U Mumba on both occasions.

  • Total Matches Played: 20
  • U Mumba Wins: 10
  • Telugu Titans Wins: 7
  • Tied: 3

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

U Mumba –  Lokesh Ghosaliya, Rohit Raghav, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan.

PKL 2025 live streaming details

The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL squads

Role U Mumba Telugu Titans
Raiders Ajit Chouhan, Sathish Kannan, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi Ashish Narwal, Manjeet Sharma, Praful Zaware, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Amir Ejlali, Jai Bhagwan
Defenders Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sunny, Ravi Shubham Shinde, Sagar Rawal, Ajit Pawar, Aman, Ankit, Bantu Malik, Avi Duhan, Rahul Dagar
All-rounders Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rohit Raghav, Aanil Mohan, Mohammad Ghorbani, Amarjeet Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki