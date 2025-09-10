The U Mumba are set to take on the Telugu Titans in Match 25 of the PKL 2025 edition. Sitting at the top with 6 points from 4 games and a massive +23 score difference, U Mumba have shown attacking brilliance, highlighted by Ajit Chouhan’s Super 10 and Rinku’s milestone tackle points.

On the other hand, the Telugu Titans are in 4th place with 4 points from 4 games and are looking to bounce back after back-to-back defeats. On that note, let us check out the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records for match 25 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

U Mumba and Telugu Titans have faced each other 20 times in the PKL. U Mumba lead the rivalry with 10 wins, while Telugu Titans have claimed 7 victories. However, in the previous season, the Titans defeated U Mumba on both occasions.

Total Matches Played : 20

: 20 U Mumba Wins : 10

: 10 Telugu Titans Wins : 7

: 7 Tied: 3

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

U Mumba – Lokesh Ghosaliya, Rohit Raghav, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma.

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan.

PKL 2025 live streaming details

The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans PKL squads