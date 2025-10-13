In match 82 of the PKL 2025, U Mumba will face UP Yoddhas. The Yoddhas suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Giants and will look to bounce back in the final leg of the season. It is a matter of consistency for U Mumba as they look to finish in the top four, if not the top two. Check out the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas player battles below.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas player battles

Ajit Chouhan vs Sumit

Ajit Chouhan, U Mumba’s lead raider, is known for his fearless charges and quick escapes. He’ll be up against UP Yoddhas’ left corner Sumit, a defender with sharp reflexes and a knack for ankle holds.

Ajit’s success depends on his ability to stay unpredictable and avoid Sumit’s early tackles. Sumit, on the other hand, must read Ajit’s body language and time his moves perfectly. This battle will be a test of agility versus anticipation, and whichever player dominates this matchup in U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas could swing the momentum in their team’s favor.

Surender Gill vs Parvesh Bhainswal

Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas’ explosive raider, thrives on high-pressure raids and bonus point snatches. Parvesh Bhainswal, U Mumba’s seasoned cover defender, will be tasked with neutralizing Gill’s threat. Parvesh’s strength lies in his body blocks and coordination with the corners, while Gill relies on speed and sharp direction changes.

This duel will be a tactical chess match — Gill probing for gaps, Parvesh waiting to pounce. If Parvesh can shut down Gill early in U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, it’ll rattle UP’s rhythm. But if Gill finds his groove, he could dismantle U Mumba’s defense with ease.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

This all-Iranian showdown promises fireworks. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, U Mumba’s versatile all-rounder, brings flair and unpredictability to both attack and defense. Facing him is Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, UP Yoddhas’ powerhouse defender known for his brute strength and mat control.

Amirmohammad’s success hinges on his ability to stay nimble and exploit defensive lapses, while Mohammadreza will look to dominate with early tackles and physicality. Their familiarity with each other’s style adds a psychological layer to this battle. Expect high-intensity raids, counter-tackles, and moments of brilliance as these two Iranian stars collide.