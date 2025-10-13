After a string of spirited performances that have displayed both resilience and tactical evolution, UP Yoddhas now head to Delhi to face U Mumba at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on October 13 in what promises to be another gripping Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 12 contest. Check out the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head records for match 82 of the PKL 2025.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

Category Count Total Matches Played 14 Wins by U Mumba 6 Wins by UP Yoddhas 7 Matches Tied 1

The rivalry between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas has been closely contested, with UP Yoddhas holding a slight edge with 7 wins compared to U Mumba’s 6. The lone tie adds to the narrative of how evenly matched these two sides have been over the years. Interestingly, in the last six encounters, both teams have won three games each — a testament to the balance and unpredictability of this fixture.

U Mumba, known for their disciplined defense and structured gameplay, often relies on tactical raids and coordinated tackles. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas bring flair and aggression, with explosive raiders and a dynamic defensive unit. Their recent matchups have been nail-biters, often decided in the final minutes, showcasing the mental toughness and strategic depth of both squads.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas starting 7s (Probable)

U Mumba – Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Vijay Kumar.

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas squads