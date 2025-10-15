UP Yoddhas, on Tuesday (October 14), registered a thrilling 32-31 win over Tamil Thalaivas at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Fortunes kept swinging from one side to another throughout the match before UP Yoddhas came out on top.

It was the second win in a row for the Yoddhas. With six wins and nine defeats so far, they are currently at the eighth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) points table.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas suffered their ninth defeat of the season. With six wins and nine defeats, they are currently at the seventh spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas match report:

Guman Singh and Gagan Gowda starred for UP Yoddhas, scoring eight and six points respectively. In defence, Hitesh scored a High Five. For the Thalaivas, Sagar Rathee scored a High Five but his efforts went in vain in the end.

The defenders dominated the early phase raiders from both the teams failed to make any impact. The Yoddhas got their first breakthrough through Gowda when he produced a successful Do-or-die Raid. For the Thalaivas, Moein Shafaghi tried to make an impact in raid but was constantly stopped by Yoddhas’ strong defence.

The Thalaivas finally managed to find their rhythm through their star raid Arjun Deshwal. They went on to inflict an all out on the opposition. The Yoddhas, on the other hand, refused to buckle under pressure as Gowda kept them in the hunt with his sharp raids.

Their defenders Mahender and Hitesh also did well to ensure that the Thalaivas did not open up a big lead. The Thalaivas ended the first half with a handy 17-14 lead.

After the break, Bhavani Rajput struggled to break through in the early stage while Ronak opened the scoring for the Thalaivas. The Yoddhas were running out of time to turn things around before their defenders rose to the occasion. Hitesh executed back-to-back tackles on Aashish and Moein Shafaghi to halt the opposition’s momentum.

As the second half progressed, Guman also found his rhythm and delivered a number of successful raids. For the Thalaivas, Narender hit back with two sharp Do-Or-Die raids while Deshwal also tried to put his team on the front foot. Both the teams gave it their all till the end but before the Yoddhas registered a 1-point victory.

Watch highlights: