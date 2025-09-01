UP Yoddhas, on Monday (September 1), staged a stunning comeback to register a hard-fought 34-31 win over Patna Pirates at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. They were trailing by six points at the break before turning things around in a spectacular fashion to extend their winning start to two games in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

Sumit and Ashu Singh got much-deserved High Fives, while Gagan Gowda scored seven points as the Yoddhas secured the statement win over last year’s runners-up. While both the teams started aggressively, Patna Pirates managed to take a 7-6 lead in the opening 10 minutes.

PKL 2025 – UP Yoddhas seal thriller:

Ayan Lohchab grabbed the eyeballs in the early stages as he scored three raid points to put Patna Pirates in the driver’s seat. For the Yoddhas, Gowda came up with a couple of timely raids, while Ashu Singh and Sumit contributed with important defensive tackles.

During the first half of the thrilling PKL clash, Ayan took out Ashu Singh and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi with a superb raid that helped Patna Pirates inflict the first all out of the match. At halftime, the score read 19-13 in favour of the Pirates with Ayan scoring eight of them.

The Yoddhas had their back against the wall but they came out all guns blazing in the second half. Patna Pirates managed to maintain their lead early in the second half before the defining moment came when the Yoddhas inflicted an all out on the Pirates and went on to level the score. Once the momentum shifted to their side, the Yoddhas kept their composure and sealed a brilliant 34-31 win.