UP Yoddhas will aim for their first title in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). In the last season, they did well but failed to go all the way.

They ended the league stage at the third spot in the table with an impressive 13 wins from 22 matches. However, the Yoddhas failed to make the cut for the final and will be backing themselves to do it this year.

Ahead of the new season, they have also appointed Sumit Sangwan as their new captain. Sangwan has been the with the team since the seventh season and the onus will be on him to lead the team from the front. UP Yoddhas have also decided to retain Jasveer Singh as the head coach. Singh has been with the team since 2018.

UP Yoddhas squad, schedule and other details:

UP Yoddhas squad:

After the impressive campaign last season, UP Yoddhas have retained the core of the squad. In the auction, they spent INR 1.073 Cr to sign Guman Singh and will be hoping that he turns out to be the x-factor for them this season. They have roped in Dong-geon Lee for just INR 13.5 lakhs and it could turn out to be a smart buy.

Sumit – Defender

Ashu Singh – Defender

Hitesh – Defender

Bhavani Rajput – Raider

Surender Gill – Raider

Sahul Kumar – Defender

Mahender Singh – Defender

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi – Defender

Gagan Gowda – Raider

Keshav Kumar – Raider

Gangaram – Defender

Sachin Manipal – Defender

Jayesh Mahajan – Defender

Guman Singh – Raider

Dong Geon Lee – Raider

Jatin Singh – Raider

Pranay Rane – Raider

Shivam Chaudhary – Raider

Ronak Nain – Defender

UP Yoddhas schedule:

UP Yoddhas will be in action for the first time in PKL 2025 on August 30 when they face Telugu Titans in Vizag. They will play four games in the first leg in Vizag. In the second leg in Jaipur, UP Yoddhas will play four games. It will be followed by five games in the third leg in Chennai before they play five more games in the fourth and final leg in Delhi.

Vizag leg:

August 30, Telugu Titans vs. UP Yoddhas

September 01, Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddhas

September 05, Haryana Steelers vs. UP Yoddhas

September 10, UP Yoddhas vs. Puneri Paltan

Jaipur leg:

September 13, UP Yoddhas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

September 16, UP Yoddhas vs. Bengal Warriors

September 22, Tamil Thalaivas vs. UP Yoddhas

September 25, Bengaluru Bulls vs. UP Yoddhas

Chennai leg:

September 29, UP Yoddhas vs. Gujarat Giants

October 03, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. UP Yoddhas

October 05, UP Yoddhas vs. Telugu Titans

October 06, UP Yoddhas vs. Patna Pirates

October 09, Gujarat Giants vs. UP Yoddhas

Delhi leg:

October 13, U Mumba vs. UP Yoddhas

October 14, UP Yoddhas vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 16, UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers

October 17, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

October 23, UP Yoddhas vs. U Mumba

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch UP Yoddhas match in PKL 2025?

All the matches involving the Yoddhas in PKL 2025 will be available through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website.

Conclusion

The Yoddhas had a promising campaign last season where they narrowly missed out on the title. They will be hoping to go all the way this year.