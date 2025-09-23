UP Yoddhas ended their four-match losing streak with a thumping 39-22 win over Tamil Thalaivas at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday (September 22).

It was a much-needed win for UP Yoddhas after their struggle in recent times. They started their campaign in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) with two wins before losing the momentum. They lost four matches in a row before winning their latest outing. With three wins and four defeats, they are currently at the eighth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas suffered their third defeat in a row and fifth of the season. With three wins and five defeats in eight games, the Thalaivas are at the ninth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas decimate Tamil Thalaivas

Sumit Sangwan starred for UP Yoddhas, scoring a high five while Mahender Singh and Ashu Singh delivered four tackles each. For Tamil Thalaivas, Arjun Deshwal had a quiet night while Nitesh Kumar scored seven tackle points.

Both the teams traded blows in the early stage to gain the upper hand. Nitesh looked in fine form right from the start while Narendra Kandola also started the game on a good note. For UP Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda opened the scoring.

UP Yoddhas opened up a two-point lead following a multi-point raid from Shivam Chaudhary before extending their advantage to five points. While Nitesh completed a high five for the Thalaivas, the Yoddhas remained in the driver’s seat. At the end of the first half, the Yoddhas had a 15-10 lead.

The second half was all about dominance from the Yoddhas. They asserted their dominance by inflicting an all out on the Thalaivas thanks to a tackle from Ashu Singh. The Yoddhas defenders were in stunning form as the Thalaivas raiders failed to score freely. They went on to inflict another all out on the Thalaivas to all but seal the match. In the end, they registered a 17-point win to return to winning ways.