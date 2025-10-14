UP Yoddhas, on Monday (October 14), registered a thumping 40-24 win over U Mumba at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

UP Yoddhas entered the match on the back of five straight losses and were in desperate need of a win. They came up with a strong display and completely outplayed U Mumba to end their 5-match losing run. With 5 wins and 9 defeats so far, UP Yoddhas are currently at the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) points table.

For U Mumba, the defeat once again highlighted their struggle to be consistent this season. The defeat was their seventh of the season. With 7 wins and as many losses, they are currently at the fifth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas match report:

Guman Singh starred for UP Yoddhas as his team won the match and returned to winning ways. They opened the scoring through a brilliant tackle from Sumit before Gagan Gowda’s successful raid handed them a 2-0 lead. The Yoddhas soon extended their lead to four points as their raiders and defenders started the game on a strong note.

Before the match could get out of their hands, U Mumba fought back. Parvesh Bhainswal opened the scoring for his team with a stunning Super Tackle and U Mumba soon levelled the scores at 5-5. In the second quarter, U Mumba quickly scored a point to get ahead before the Yoddhas fought back.

Both the teams traded blow for blow but the Yoddhas managed to go into the break with a narrow two-point lead at 11-13.

The Yoddhas started the second half in a dominating fashion too with Guman Singh earning them a point through a raid. However, they could not extend their lead as Rinku came up with a brilliant Super Tackle to level the scores.

The momentum finally shifted in Yoddhas’ favour after they inflicted an all out and opened up a four-point lead. The lead was soon extended to 23-16 after Guman Singh’s Super Raid. U Mumba just could not get back into the match after that point as the Yoddhas completely dominated the proceedings.

Guman went on to complete his Super 10 and helped his team inflict another all out. With less than two minutes remaining in the match, the Yoddhas inflicted the third all out of the match and eventually won the match by 16 points.

