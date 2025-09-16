The UP Yoddhas are set to take on the Bengal Warriorz in match 35 of the PKL 2025. Both sides are coming to the match after losing their previous fixture and will try to turn things around this evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both sides boast young raiders and experienced defenders, so fans can expect some quality Kabaddi on the mat. Without wasting more time, let us check out the top 3 player battles to watch out for in the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz match 35 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz player battles

Gagan Gowda vs Devank Dalal

This is a battle of two elite raiders who have consistently delivered match-winning performances. Gagan Gowda, known for his bonus-point precision and clutch raids, will face off against Bengal’s captain Devank Dalal, who has been unstoppable this season with Super 10s in every match. Both players thrive under pressure and are capable of turning games single-handedly.

Gowda’s agility and timing will be tested against Bengal’s defense, while Dalal’s brute strength and raid success rate will challenge UP’s backline. Whichever raider dominates the mat tonight could swing the momentum and decide the fate of this evenly matched contest.

Sumit vs Devank Dalal

Sumit, UP Yoddhas’ captain and defensive anchor, faces his toughest challenge yet in Devank Dalal. Known for his fearless dashes and ankle holds, Sumit will need to anticipate Dalal’s deceptive footwork and sudden bursts. Dalal, on the other hand, has a history of breaking through UP’s defense with his high raid success rate and clever escapes.

This duel will be a tactical chess match—Sumit’s positioning and timing versus Dalal’s unpredictability and aggression. If Sumit can keep Dalal off the mat for long stretches, UP will gain a massive edge. But if Dalal breaks free, Bengal could dominate the scoreboard.

Ashish Malik vs Gagan Gowda

Ashish Malik, Bengal’s corner defender, will be tasked with neutralizing Gagan Gowda, UP’s most dynamic raider. Gowda’s ability to exploit gaps and pick up bonus points makes him a constant threat, especially in the dying minutes. Malik has shown flashes of brilliance this season but lacks consistency in high-pressure moments.

This matchup will test Malik’s reflexes and decision-making against Gowda’s relentless probing and feints. If Malik can hold his ground and execute clean tackles, Bengal’s defense will stabilize. But if Gowda finds rhythm early, he could dismantle Bengal’s formation and rack up points that shift the game in UP’s favor.