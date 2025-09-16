The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz match 35 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 16 (Tuesday). This highly anticipated clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams look to bounce back from recent setbacks and regain momentum in the league. Let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head records for match 35 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

Result Type Number of Matches UP Yoddhas Win 6 Bengal Warriorz Wins 4 Tied Matches 6 Total Matches 16

The UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz rivalry has become one of the most unpredictable and evenly matched contests in Pro Kabaddi League history. Across 16 encounters, the Yoddhas have edged ahead with 6 wins, while the Warriorz have claimed 4 victories. Remarkably, 6 matches have ended in a tie, making this fixture the most frequently drawn matchup in PKL history.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz starting 7s (Probable)

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Punit Kumar, Vishwas S, Ankit, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Shivansh Thakur.

PKL live streaming

The live-action of the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz squads