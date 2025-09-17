The Bengal Warriorz scripted a brilliant turnaround and etched a crucial 41-37 win against the UP Yoddhas at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday. It was an important victory after four straight losses for the Season 7 PKL champions. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings for match 35 of the PKL 2025.

PKL 2025- UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings

Devank (10/10)

Devank was the undisputed star of the match, delivering a masterclass in raiding with 17 points that kept Bengal Warriorz in control throughout. His timing, footwork, and ability to read the defense were exceptional, especially in do-or-die situations.

He consistently broke through UP Yoddhas’ defensive line, exploiting gaps and forcing errors. Whether it was bonus pickups or multi-point raids, Devank’s dominance on the mat was relentless. His performance not only boosted Bengal’s scoreboard but also demoralized the opposition. With this outing, Devank reaffirmed his status as one of the most lethal raiders in PKL 2025.

Gagan Gowda (8/10)

Gagan Gowda continued to be UP Yoddhas’ most reliable raider, scoring 7 crucial points in a tightly contested match. His raids were marked by sharp angles, quick escapes, and clever use of the lobby. Despite facing a well-organized Bengal defense, Gagan managed to find openings and keep the scoreboard ticking. His ability to pick up bonus points and convert pressure raids into successful ones gave UP a fighting chance.

While the team struggled overall, Gagan’s consistency and composure stood out. He remains a key asset for the Yoddhas and a player capable of turning matches with his individual brilliance in PKL 2025.

Ashu Singh (7/10)

Ashu Singh was the standout defender for UP Yoddhas, registering 4 tackle points and showing great anticipation and strength. His ankle holds and body blocks were timed to perfection, especially against Bengal’s secondary raiders. Ashu’s defensive awareness helped UP regain momentum during critical phases of the match.

He led the defensive unit with authority, often initiating tackles and coordinating the line. Though the team couldn’t secure a win, Ashu’s performance was a silver lining, showcasing his growth as a dependable corner defender. His ability to read raiders and execute clean tackles makes him a vital cog in UP’s defense.