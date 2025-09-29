The UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match 53 of the PKL 2025 will be played on September 29 (Monday). The Giants have played eight games, winning only one, and are in last place in the points table. On the other hand, the UP Yoddhas will look to improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs by winning tonight’s game. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants player battles.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants player battles

Surender Gill vs Rakesh HS

Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas’ explosive raider, brings power and precision to every raid. His ability to break through defensive formations with swift movements and sharp instincts makes him a constant threat. Rakesh HS, Gujarat’s star raider, counters with flair and unpredictability, often catching defenders off guard. When these two face off, it’s a battle of dominance—who can outscore the other and tilt the momentum.

Both are capable of multi-point raids and thrive under pressure. Their duel will be a highlight reel of agility, strategy, and fearless execution, with each raid potentially deciding the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match’s direction.

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi vs Parteek Dahiya

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, UP’s Iranian defensive stalwart, is known for his brutal tackles and mat control. He’ll be tasked with stopping Parteek Dahiya, Gujarat’s dynamic raider who combines speed with clever footwork. Kaboudrahangi’s timing and grip strength will be tested against Parteek’s evasive skills and ability to exploit gaps.

This battle is a tactical chess match—defensive discipline versus raiding creativity. Every encounter between them will be a test of anticipation and reaction. With both players being key to their team’s success, this duel could be the turning point in a tightly contested UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants match.

Milad Jabbari vs Guman Singh

Milad Jabbari, Gujarat’s versatile all-rounder, adds balance and adaptability to his team’s setup. He’ll face Guman Singh, UP’s aggressive raider who thrives on momentum and quick raids. Milad’s ability to switch roles mid-match and contribute in both attack and defense makes him a strategic asset. Guman, on the other hand, will look to break through with explosive raids and keep Gujarat’s defense on edge.

Their clash is about versatility versus intensity—who can impose their style and influence the game across departments. Expect high-impact moments and smart plays as these two battle for control and rhythm.