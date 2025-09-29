The UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match 53 will be played at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on September 29 (Monday). While the Giants are placed last in the PKL points table, the UP Yoddhas will be looking to win the match and climb up in the table. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head records for match 53 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Category Value Matches Played 13 UP Yoddhas Wins 4 Gujarat Giants Win 7 Matches Tied 2 Last 2 Meetings UP Yoddhas won

The rivalry between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants has been competitive, with Gujarat holding the overall edge with 7 wins out of 13 matches. However, recent form favors UP Yoddhas, who have triumphed in the last two clashes, signaling a momentum shift. This turnaround highlights UP’s growing tactical maturity and resilience, as they have successfully adapted to challenge the previously dominant Giants.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants starting 7s (Probable)

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

Gujarat Giants – Mohammadreza Shadloui, Lucky Sharma, Aryavardhan Navale, Rakesh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Nandal

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match 53 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants squads