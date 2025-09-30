The Gujarat Giants finally managed to emerge victorious as they defeated the UP Yoddhas in match 53 of the ongoing PKL 2025 on Monday (September 29). The Giants managed to win the game by 6 points as the final scorecard showed 27-33 in favour of the Giants. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants player ratings for match 53 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants player ratings

Bhavani Rajput (8/10)

Bhavani Rajput led UP Yoddhas’ raiding unit with 8 crucial points, showcasing sharp reflexes and fearless execution. His ability to break through Gujarat’s defensive line kept the scoreboard ticking and gave UP momentum during key phases. Bhavani’s raids were well-timed and tactically sound, often forcing errors from defenders.

He balanced aggression with control, ensuring minimal risks while maximizing gains. His performance was instrumental in keeping UP competitive throughout the match. As a reliable raider, Bhavani continues to grow in confidence and impact, proving to be a vital cog in the Yoddhas’ offensive strategy.

Mohammadreza Shadloui (9/10)

Mohammadreza Shadloui once again proved why he’s one of the most feared all-rounders in PKL. Scoring 8 points, he dominated both in defense and attack, delivering game-changing tackles and swift raids. His mat awareness and physicality disrupted UP’s rhythm, especially in crunch moments. Shadloui’s leadership on the mat was evident, guiding Gujarat’s formation and energizing the team.

Whether executing a powerful block or sneaking in a bonus raid, his versatility was unmatched. His presence elevated Gujarat’s intensity and gave them a strategic edge. Shadloui remains the heartbeat of the Giants’ lineup, consistently delivering high-impact performances.

Gagan Gowda (7/10)

Gagan Gowda impressed with a solid 6-point raiding display, combining speed and smart decision-making. His raids were calculated, often targeting weaker defensive zones and exploiting mismatches. Gagan’s ability to maintain composure under pressure and pick up points in do-or-die situations added depth to UP’s attack. He complemented Bhavani Rajput well, ensuring a balanced raiding approach.

His footwork and agility allowed him to evade tackles and keep Gujarat’s defenders guessing. Gagan’s performance highlighted his growing maturity and importance in the Yoddhas’ setup. If nurtured well, he could become a consistent match-winner in the seasons ahead.