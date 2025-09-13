The UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 31 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 13 (Saturday). UP Yoddhas boast a deep raiding unit led by Surender Gill and Guman Singh, with international flair from Dong Geon Lee. Their defense is anchored by Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and the reliable Sumit.
Jaipur, meanwhile, have a balanced mix of youth and experience, with Meetu and Manjeet Dahiya leading the raids and Reza Mirbagheri fortifying the defense. Let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in match 31 of the PKL 2025 between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers.
UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player battles
Gagan Gowda vs Nitin Rawal
Gagan Gowda has emerged as a reliable raider for UP Yoddhas, known for his agility and ability to pick up bonus points under pressure. His timing and footwork make him a threat in tight situations. Nitin Rawal, however, is a seasoned defender who thrives in corner positions. His ankle holds and anticipation skills could be crucial in stopping Gowda’s advances.
This battle will test Rawal’s patience and Gowda’s adaptability. If Rawal reads Gowda’s movements early, he could shut down UP’s momentum. But if Gowda breaks through consistently, Jaipur’s defense may struggle to contain the raid-heavy Yoddhas.
Nitin Dhankhar vs Sumit Sangwan
Nitin Dhankhar has been the standout raider for Jaipur this season, combining speed with deceptive movement to outwit defenders. His ability to switch directions mid-raid makes him unpredictable and dangerous. Sumit Sangwan, one of UP’s most dependable defenders, will be tasked with neutralizing Dhankhar’s threat. Sumit’s strength lies in his body blocks and coordinated tackles, often working in tandem with Ashu Singh.
This matchup could shape the outcome of the game, as Dhankhar’s success in raids will directly challenge UP’s defensive structure. If Sumit manages to keep Dhankhar quiet, UP will gain a significant tactical advantage.
Ali Samadi vs Ashu Singh
Ali Samadi plays a supporting role in Jaipur’s raiding unit but has shown flashes of brilliance with quick raids and clever escapes. His unpredictability makes him a valuable asset, especially when Dhankhar is off the mat. Ashu Singh, a consistent performer for UP Yoddhas, brings discipline and timing to the defensive setup. His ability to execute solo tackles and coordinate with Sumit makes him a key figure in UP’s strategy.
This duel will be about timing—if Ashu can anticipate Samadi’s raids, he’ll shut down Jaipur’s secondary attack. But if Samadi finds rhythm, he could tilt the balance unexpectedly.