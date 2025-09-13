The UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 31 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 13 (Saturday). UP Yoddhas boast a deep raiding unit led by Surender Gill and Guman Singh, with international flair from Dong Geon Lee. Their defense is anchored by Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and the reliable Sumit.

Jaipur, meanwhile, have a balanced mix of youth and experience, with Meetu and Manjeet Dahiya leading the raids and Reza Mirbagheri fortifying the defense. Let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in match 31 of the PKL 2025 between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player battles

Gagan Gowda vs Nitin Rawal

Gagan Gowda has emerged as a reliable raider for UP Yoddhas, known for his agility and ability to pick up bonus points under pressure. His timing and footwork make him a threat in tight situations. Nitin Rawal, however, is a seasoned defender who thrives in corner positions. His ankle holds and anticipation skills could be crucial in stopping Gowda’s advances.

This battle will test Rawal’s patience and Gowda’s adaptability. If Rawal reads Gowda’s movements early, he could shut down UP’s momentum. But if Gowda breaks through consistently, Jaipur’s defense may struggle to contain the raid-heavy Yoddhas.