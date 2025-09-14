The Jaipur Pink Panthers completed their first win of their home leg against the UP Yoddhas at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 13 (Saturday). The Yoddhas managed to take an early slim lead. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers turned things around very quickly and won the game by 12 points at the time of the final whistle. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings for match 31 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings

Gagan Gowda (9/10)

UP Yoddhas star raider, Gagan Gowda, delivered a stellar performance, racking up 16 points and dominating the raiding department. His agility, timing, and fearless approach made him a constant threat to the opposition. Whether executing swift toe touches or powerful hand touches, Gagan’s raids were calculated and effective.

His ability to read defenders and exploit gaps was on full display, making him the standout performer of the match. With each raid, he shifted momentum in his team’s favor, showcasing not just skill but leadership on the mat. Despite such magical performance on the mat, Gagan ended being on the losing side.

Nitin Kumar (8.5/10)

Nitin Kumar proved to be a reliable and consistent raider, scoring 11 crucial points for his team. His technique was sharp, and his decision-making under pressure was commendable. Nitin’s raids were marked by precision and patience, often baiting defenders into making mistakes. He balanced aggression with strategy, ensuring that his team maintained a steady flow of points.

His ability to navigate tight defensive formations and still emerge with successful raids highlighted his experience and composure. Nitin’s contribution was vital in keeping his team competitive, and his performance reinforced his reputation as a dependable raider in high-stakes matches.

Ali Choubtarash (8/10)

Ali Choubtarash showcased his raiding prowess with a solid 10-point performance. His style combined speed and unpredictability, making him difficult to contain. Ali’s raids were explosive, often catching defenders off guard with sudden bursts of movement. He demonstrated excellent mat awareness, knowing exactly when to retreat and when to strike.

His footwork and reflexes allowed him to escape tight situations and convert them into scoring opportunities. Ali’s energy and enthusiasm were infectious, lifting the morale of his teammates.