The UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2025 match 26 turned out to be a one-sided affair with the PKL 2024 champions, Puneri Paltan, winning it by a decent margin of 11 runs. Since the match started, the Paltan players always kept the Yoddhas on their toes and completed a convincing victory with the scorecard reading 43-32 at the time of the final whistle. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan player ratings for match 26 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan player ratings

Aditya Shinde (8/10)

Aditya Shinde continues to prove why he’s Pune’s most reliable raider this season. With 12 points in 37 minutes, he led the attack with precision and confidence. His ability to read the defense and execute swift escapes made him a constant threat to UP Yoddhas.

Shinde’s consistency and calm under pressure helped Pune maintain control throughout the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan match. Whether it was bonus pickups or touch points, he delivered across the board and remains a cornerstone of Puneri Paltan’s raiding unit.

Gagan Gowda (9/10)

Gagan Gowda was electric on the mat, scoring 12 points in just 13 minutes. His explosive raiding style and sharp reflexes allowed him to break through Pune’s defense with ease. Despite limited time, his impact was immediate and game-changing.

Gowda’s ability to score quickly and efficiently makes him a dangerous weapon off the bench. If UP Yoddhas give him more time in future matches, he could become one of their most valuable assets. His performance was a bright spot in an otherwise tough outing for UP.

Pankaj Mohite (7/10)

Pankaj Mohite added 10 points in 38 minutes in the UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan clash, complementing Aditya Shinde perfectly. His agility and tactical awareness kept UP’s defense guessing. Mohite’s ability to switch between aggressive raids and calculated bonus attempts helped Pune maintain momentum.

He was especially effective in do-or-die situations, showing composure and experience. With his consistent performances, Mohite continues to be one of the most dependable raiders in the league and a key contributor to Puneri Paltan’s success.