UP Yoddhas beat the Tamil Thalaivas by a margin 32-21 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. The match could have gone either way, but Guman Singh scored eight points, and Gagan scored six, as the Yoddhas secured their second consecutive win. In the defence, Hitesh’s High Five ensured Sagar Rathee’s High Five went in vain as the Yoddhas moved to 8th on the points table. Check out the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings for match 84 of the PKL 2025.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas player ratings

Guman Singh (8/10)

Guman Singh led UP Yoddhas’ raiding unit with precision and flair, scoring 8 crucial points. His ability to break through Tamil Thalaivas’ defense with swift toe touches and bonus pickups kept the scoreboard ticking. Guman’s raids were a mix of aggression and tactical awareness, often catching defenders off guard.

His consistency throughout the match provided UP Yoddhas with momentum during key phases. Whether initiating early raids or finishing with finesse, Guman’s performance was a standout, showcasing his growing stature as a dependable raider in high-pressure situations.

Gagan Gowda (6/10)

Gagan Gowda delivered a dynamic performance in UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, racking up 6 points in just 11 minutes of play. His explosive raids and quick reflexes made him a constant threat to Tamil Thalaivas’ defense. Gagan’s ability to convert opportunities into multi-point raids helped UP Yoddhas maintain offensive pressure.

Despite limited mat time, his impact was undeniable—each raid executed with purpose and precision. His agility and fearless approach added depth to the raiding lineup, proving he’s a rising star capable of turning matches with minimal chances. Gagan’s contribution was vital in building UP’s early lead.

Hitesh (7/10)

Hitesh anchored UP Yoddhas’ defense with a commanding 7-point performance. His tackles were sharp, timely, and often game-changing. Whether executing ankle holds or body blocks, Hitesh displayed excellent anticipation and mat coverage. His defensive prowess frustrated Tamil Thalaivas’ raiders, forcing errors and turnovers.

Hitesh’s ability to read the game and react swiftly made him the backbone of UP’s defensive strategy. In a match where every point mattered, his consistency and aggression helped seal critical moments. His performance was a defensive clinic, earning him recognition as one of the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas match’s top contributors.