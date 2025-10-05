The UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans match 65 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Sunday in Chennai. Both teams are coming to the match after having contrasting results in their previous match. While the Telugu Titans won, the UP Yoddhas lost their previous game against the Dabang Delhi. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans player battles to watch out for.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans player battles

Surender Gill vs Shubham Shinde

Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas’ star raider, is known for his explosive bursts and sharp directional changes. Facing him is Shubham Shinde, Telugu Titans’ agile defender with a knack for ankle holds and quick reactions. Gill will look to exploit gaps and force errors, while Shinde must stay low and anticipate his feints.

Their duel is a classic test of offensive flair versus defensive discipline. If Gill breaks through early, it could rattle the Titans’ defense. But if Shinde times his tackles well, he’ll neutralize UP’s biggest threat. Every raid between them will be a tactical showdown in the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans.

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi vs Vijay Malik

Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi anchors UP’s defense with brute strength and precision tackles. Vijay Malik, Telugu Titans’ versatile all-rounder, brings unpredictability with his dual-role play. When Vijay raids, Kaboudrahangi’s timing and grip will be crucial to halt his momentum.

Conversely, if Kaboudrahangi steps up for a raid, Vijay’s defensive instincts will be tested. Their battle is about adaptability—who can switch roles seamlessly and dominate both ends of the mat. With both players capable of turning the tide, this matchup could be pivotal in deciding the game’s balance and tempo.

Guman Singh vs Aman

Guman Singh, a rising raider for UP Yoddhas, thrives on speed and split-second decisions. Aman, Telugu Titans’ corner defender, counters with sharp reflexes and fearless dives. Guman’s challenge will be to outmaneuver Aman’s aggressive style, while Aman must avoid overcommitting and stay composed.

Their clash is a high-risk, high-reward scenario—each raid could result in a game-changing point or a stunning tackle. If Guman finds rhythm, UP’s offense will flourish. But if Aman locks him down early, it could shift momentum in the Titans’ favor. Expect intensity and drama every time they face off.