The UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans match 65 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 5 (Sunday) in Chennai. The UP Yoddhas are coming to the match after losing against Dabang Delhi, which has affected their point difference in the standings. They would want to win the game against Telugu Titans, who are on a three-match winning streak. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records for match 65.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Matches Played UP Yoddhas Wins Telugu Titans Win Ties 17 12 3 2

The UP Yoddhas have a commanding lead in this rivalry, having won 12 out of 17 matches. Telugu Titans have managed only 3 victories, while 2 matches ended in a tie. Notably, UP Yoddhas have won the last three encounters, showcasing their recent dominance.

This head-to-head record reflects UP Yoddhas’ tactical superiority and consistency against the Titans. Whether through aggressive raiding or tight defensive formations, Yoddhas have found the formula to outplay their southern rivals. Telugu Titans, despite flashes of brilliance, have struggled to maintain momentum in this matchup.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

UP Yoddhas – Sumit Sangwan, Gagan Gowda, Mahender Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Ashu Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Hitesh.

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL match 65 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans squads