The UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans match 65 of the PKL 2025 was a closely fought contest, with the Titans winning the match by 5 points in the end. Both sides showed great character on the mat, but it was the Titans who held their nerves and came out victorious. On that note, let us check out the UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans player ratings for match 65.

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans player ratings

Bhavani Rajput (9/10)

Bhavani Rajput delivered a commanding performance with 16 points, showcasing his sharp raiding instincts and relentless energy. His ability to read the defense and strike with precision made him a constant threat throughout the match.

Whether it was bonus pickups or touchpoints, Bhavani maintained pressure and rhythm, keeping the scoreboard ticking. His raids were not just effective—they were strategic, often targeting weak links and forcing errors.

This performance reflects his growing stature as a dependable raider capable of leading the offensive charge. Bhavani’s consistency and confidence were key in shaping his team’s attacking momentum.

Vijay Malik (7/10)

Vijay Malik stood out with a versatile and impactful display, scoring 9 points as an all-rounder. His dual threat—contributing in both raids and tackles—gave his team tactical flexibility and balance. Vijay’s raids were marked by smart footwork and timing, while his defensive interventions added crucial stops. His ability to switch roles seamlessly kept the opposition guessing and disrupted their rhythm.

This kind of performance highlights his value as a game-changer, capable of influencing both ends of the mat. Vijay’s all-around brilliance was a cornerstone of his team’s strategy and success in this matchup.

Bharat (9/10)

Bharat showcased his all-around dominance with 14 points, proving to be a vital cog in his team’s engine. His raids were aggressive and well-calculated, often catching defenders off guard. On the defensive end, Bharat’s positioning and awareness helped neutralize key raiders. His ability to contribute consistently in both departments reflects his fitness, focus, and tactical maturity.

Bharat’s performance was not just about numbers—it was about presence and control. He anchored transitions, supported teammates, and maintained intensity throughout. This outing solidifies Bharat’s reputation as a reliable and dynamic all-rounder who can tilt the game in his team’s favor.